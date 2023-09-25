Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
25.09.2023 | 13:06
AROBS Transilvania Software: Starting September 25, AROBS shares are traded on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting September 25, 2023, the shares of AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), are traded on the Regulated Market of BVB, following the transfer from the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Currently, its market capitalization is over 190 million euros.

Voicu Oprean, Founder&CEO, AROBS Transilvania Software, during the Main Market debut event.

Founded in 1998 in Cluj-Napoca, AROBS has offices in 10 countries across Europe, America, and Asia, with teams of over 1,200 experts. AROBS develops customized software solutions, serving as an R&D center for global partners in complex projects in Embedded (Automotive, Aerospace, Maritime, Medical Devices), Clinical Trials, IoT, Travel, Enterprise Solutions, Fintech, and Intelligent Automation.

Additionally, the company owns software products used by over 11,000 companies.

"In our 25th anniversary year, the debut of AROBS shares trading on the Main Market of BVB represents a significant step in our mission. We are proud that in the almost two years of activity on the capital market, we have developed organically and by completing nine M&A transactions at an accelerated pace. During this period, we have acquired companies that operate in the same industry and bring added value by consolidating and expanding the areas of expertise and the geographical footprint of AROBS. Regarding the plans for the capital market, we will continue the accelerated growth we have included in the strategy. We aim to enter the local and regional indices and attract institutional investors through a share capital increase. We are proud of what we have accomplished, but we are even more thrilled about the future. I thank the investors for their trust, my colleagues, those who contributed to today's success, and our partners and clients. We won't stop here," stated Voicu Oprean, Founder and CEO of AROBS.

Since the successful closing of the private placement in October 2021, the company's market capitalization has increased by 53%. Morgan Stanley Capital International included AROBS shares in the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap and the MSCI Romania Small Cap indices starting August 2023.

Since its listing on the AeRO market in 2021, AROBS has acquired nine companies with offices in Romania, the United States, the UK, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova.

More about AROBS https://arobs.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220018/AROBS_Transilvania_Software.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starting-september-25-arobs-shares-are-traded-on-the-main-market-of-the-bucharest-stock-exchange-301937374.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
