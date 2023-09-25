Riello Solartech has developed new hybrid inverters for rooftop PV, designed for commercial and industrial applications The Italian manufacturer says they have a European efficiency rating of roughly 98%.Riello Solartech, a unit of Riello Group, has launched a new series of triphase hybrid inverters for applications in rooftop PV projects. The Italian inverter manufacturer offers four versions of the new products, with outputs of 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, and 10 kW. They all feature European efficiency ratings of about 98%, in addition to IP65 protection. "With a wide operating voltage range of 160-950 ...

