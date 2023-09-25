Fraser Yachts to Acquire Majority Interest of Leading Greek Charter Management Agency Atalanta Golden Yachts

Strengthens MarineMax's Position as World's Largest Provider of Superyacht Services

Acquisition Expected to be Accretive in First Full Year of Operations

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company, today announced that Fraser Yachts, its wholly owned subsidiary, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest of Atalanta Golden Yachts, a leading charter management agency based in Athens, Greece. John Dragnis, principal shareholder of Atalanta Golden Yachts, maintains a significant stake and will remain involved in the growth and development of Fraser's operations in Greece. The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, and be accretive in its first full year of operations.

Atalanta Golden Yachts is one of Greece's leading yacht charter management companies. Since 2006, Atalanta Golden Yachts has successfully managed luxury charters for clients in Greece and many other destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Croatia, Turkey, the Red Sea, and the Caribbean.

Brett McGill, MarineMax Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "The addition of Atalanta Golden Yachts complements our leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht offerings and is a testament to our continued expansion into higher-margin businesses with global reach. Atalanta Golden Yachts' long-standing relationships and network of clients, combined with Fraser Yachts' full-service yachting offerings, strengthens our commitment to providing unparalleled luxury yachting experiences to a growing number of customers worldwide. We are thrilled that the Atalanta Golden Yachts team will be joining our Fraser team in Greece and look forward to further solidifying our position in this attractive and growing market."

About MarineMax

As the world's largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have 130 locations worldwide, including 78 dealerships and 59 marinas. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world's premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth's surface. We're focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

About Atalanta Golden Yachts

Atalanta Golden Yachts, established in 2006, stands as a premier yacht management and sales firm. We have an unparalleled network of relationships in the superyacht world and our proficiency encompasses luxury charters spanning from the Mediterranean and the Red Sea to the Caribbean. Boasting an impressive fleet of superyachts, the foundation of our legacy rests upon trust and expertise, with yacht owners confidently placing their vessels in our care. Our charter specialists possess profound yacht knowledge and hands-on familiarity, maintaining regular connections with captains and crews while drawing from extensive Mediterranean itinerary experience.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the expectations that the acquisition of Atalanta Golden Yachts will close in the quarter ending December 31, 2023 and be accretive in the first full year of operations, as well as the solidification of the Company's position in the superyacht services market. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of the recently-acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the liquidity and strength of our bank group partners, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

