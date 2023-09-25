EXPRO Takes Advantages from Unified Framework Agreement: Transforming Unified Government Procurement Processing from 185 Days to just 5

EXPRO observes the benefits of newly launched Unified Government Procurement Processing.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023/ EXPRO has recently announced a new achievement. Through the development in the unified procurement frameworks and transforming procurement processing from 185 Days to just 5.

With the aim of modernizing government spending and performance, the Ministry of Finance launched the framework agreement initiative in 2019 in The Procurement and Tender Law. This initiative has revolutionized how public funds are managed, focusing on efficiency and excellence. and assigning the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority from The Saudi Council of Ministers in July 2019, as the entity for unified government procurement

These agreements serve as a way to collaborate between entities and private sector suppliers. The main goal is not just procurement anymore; it's, about ensuring high quality goods and services through specifications, pricing, and value for money. This approach leads to a cost-effective government.

Through Etimad platform in partnership between EXPRO and The National Center of Government Resources NCGR under Ministry of Finance MOF support, resulted in improvements notably reducing the procurement timeline in Etimad platform by 90%. From 185 days to an impressive 5 days within the unified procurement framework agreements.

Since its launch in 2021, over 500 government entities have embraced the benefits of the Unified Framework Agreements in Etimad platform, contributing to an estimated value of 6 billion Riyals. This not only maximizes the impact of government spending but also leverages the government's purchasing power for greater efficiency.

The commitment to this approach has led to the execution of 15 framework agreements spanning various sectors, including medical insurance, information technology devices, inks and printers, exhibitions and hospitality, fuel procurement, cleaning supplies, stationery, medical device maintenance, personnel services, internet services, digital circuits, cloud computing services, and more. This diversification has promoted best procurement practices and efficiency across a wide range of sectors.

Collaboration between the Ministry of Finance (MOF),the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority, and the National Centre for Government Resources (NCGR) resulted increase in flexibility and achieving efficiency in procurement operations. with over 20 enhancements have been implemented this year alone, reducing approval time for purchase requests from 19 days to 5 days and product or service delivery time from 46 days to 23 days compared to last year. These improvements underscore EXPRO's unwavering commitment to efficiency.

The Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority is dedicated to enhancing its expertise to meet the requirements of these unified framework agreements. Collaborating closely with the National Center for Government Resources Systems (NCGR), platforms tailored to agreement needs have been designed, including those for medical insurance and digital circuits. These platforms have been seamlessly integrated into Etimad platform, significantly enhancing workflow. Training workshops have been conducted for beneficiaries of the framework agreements, including government entities, suppliers, and private sector manufacturers, providing in-depth knowledge about the application mechanisms of the agreements, and gathering insights for future enhancements aligned with government entities' aspirations.

This endeavor aligns perfectly with the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority's mission of enhancing government expenditure efficiency. Unified Framework Agreements provide companies with opportunities to access all government demand through an online marketplace, simplifying processes and promoting products. This collaborative environment fosters local business growth and contributes to the overall development of the Saudi economy.

