Data Axle Promotes Thomas Zawacki to President of Enterprise Solutions

Accomplished leader will expand company growth, client success, and product innovation

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Data Axle, a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, promoted Thomas Zawacki to President of Enterprise Solutions. Mr. Zawacki will drive new initiatives using data solutions and omnichannel marketing to enable clients to efficiently and effectively acquire, grow, and retain their customers.

Thomas Zawacki, President of Enterprise Solutions

A seasoned data, AI, and marketing expert with 30+ years of experience, Mr. Zawacki joined Data Axle in 2018. As Chief Digital Officer and President of the Axle Agency, he leveraged Data Axle's 50 years of data and data solutions leadership to become a leading provider of digital and omnichannel performance marketing solutions. Over the past five years, Tom built a team of industry experts from prominent agencies, consulting firms, and tech companies who shared an entrepreneurial mindset of innovation and performance, leading to explosive revenue and client growth for new data solutions and agency services. The Axle Agency has earned numerous awards for its highly effective client acquisition and retention programs, while Data Axle consistently garners recognition as a leader in data.

"Tom has an uncanny ability to see and understand customer business objectives and their target audiences through a lens of creativity and science, which translates to his extraordinary success as a client strategist," said Michael Iaccarino, Data Axle Chairman and CEO. "He is exactly the right person to strategically lead our amazing clients to achieve their growth objectives during this transformative era."

In this newly created role, Mr. Zawacki will oversee client strategy, data solutions, and omnichannel marketing services for Data Axle's Enterprise division. He will lead customer immersion and insights to drive successful audience-first programs. The existing enterprise division senior leadership team, which includes Andrew Bloom, Chief Commercial Officer; Sumit Bhalla, Chief Operating Officer; and Tim Smith, EVP Agency Services, will report directly to Mr. Zawacki. Mr. Zawacki will report to Michael Iaccarino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Data Axle.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity, and I greatly appreciate Data Axle's trust in me. I have spent my career solving business challenges, exceeding client goals, and building incredibly talented teams, and have had some fun along the way. I am honored to continue the amazing work our teams do every day. They are maniacally focused on our clients' success, and I am very excited to lead them as they develop new solutions for our clients." said Tom Zawacki, President of Enterprise Solutions at Data Axle. "ROI success and long-term competitive differentiation for our clients requires a comprehensive and accurate data foundation, predictive intelligence capabilities, empathy for the problems facing our customers, and the unbiased application of that intelligence to drive personalized acquisition and retention programs."

Prior to joining Data Axle, Mr. Zawacki excelled as SVP of Strategy at Sizmek and Rocket Fuel, where he drove business success for Fortune 500 clients and pioneered AI integration with IBM Watson. Before that, he led Corporate Strategy and West Coast Operations for XPlusOne, founded Lemonade Inc., and was one of the early pioneers at the industry's first digital agency, Modem Media. Tom has been celebrated as Mazda's Strategic Partner of the Year, TIME Magazine/CNN Website of the Year, and Internet Marketer of the Year. He is currently a Forbes Councils Member, where he regularly contributes thought leadership and industry POVs, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and business schools. Tom graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. in Anthropology.

About Data Axle

Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit, and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 50+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

Contact:

Courtney Black

courtney.black@data-axle.com

SOURCE: Data Axle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786370/data-axle-promotes-thomas-zawacki-to-president-of-enterprise-solutions