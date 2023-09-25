Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2023 | 14:03
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forum Asset Management Launches Initiative in International Institutional Markets And Hires Andrew J. Kavouras to Spearhead Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Forum Asset Management Inc. collectively with its affiliates ("Forum"), announce the appointment of Andrew J. Kavouras in the newly established role of Managing Director, Institutional Investments. In this role, Mr. Kavouras will spearhead Forum's expansion in various institutional markets across the globe and will help Forum achieve its growth targets as a premier alternative asset manager headquartered in Canada. He will report to Richard Abboud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"Andrew is a proven asset management leader with global experience in both alternative and traditional investments as well as sustainability investing/ESG implementation," said Richard Abboud. "Andrew's 30 plus years of experience in the asset management industry will certainly be vital in Forum's growth trajectory. His work with institutional investors around the globe will be an invaluable asset for Forum."

Mr. Kavouras joined Forum earlier this year working on an assignment with the Forum team. He has provided consultancy in the field of growth strategy, product capability, sustainable investing and real asset funds, to a variety of institutional investors in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, including Korea and Japan, as well as Australia.

He has held executive roles at National Australia Bank Group subsidiaries, Zurich-based RobecoSAM, Fidelity Investments and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec. Andrew holds a Master of Science from the University of London and a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, both in Economics. He has also attended executive education at the Wharton School, at University of Pennsylvania.

"The launch of our growth initiative in international markets is an integral part of Forum's business strategy in our evolution as an alternative asset manager, delivering top-tier results to our clients," said Abboud. "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our team."

About Forum

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager with a focus on real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. Since its founding in 1996, Forum has worked with its partners to pursue value-added and opportunistic investments and achieve aggressive growth through innovation and active management. Forum is committed to exploring innovative and sustainable opportunities that deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders.

For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com.

Contacts

Name: Sydney MacDougall, Manager, Corporate Operations
Email: sydneym@forumam.com
Phone number: 416-947-0389

SOURCE: Forum Asset Management

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786857/forum-asset-management-launches-initiative-in-international-institutional-markets-and-hires-andrew-j-kavouras-to-spearhead-growth

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.