Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its' wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services ("CTS") has entered a new contract to provide teleradiology services.

CTS is expanding its services beyond Ontario to provide remote radiology readings to Circle West Ultrasound Diagnostics and Warman Medical Imaging, both located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The workload includes daytime readings for Ultrasound patients.

This new contract exemplifies the Company's ongoing growth and commitment to expanding its Teleradiology partnerships across the country. The CTS solution plays a pivotal role in supporting hospitals and clinics in delivering round-the-clock radiology solutions, solidifying our commitment to expanding critical care for all.

"CTS is a leader in the Canadian telehealth space with a proven model, and we are thrilled to extend these much-needed services beyond Ontario," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "We are excited to work with the Circle West team and continue working with underserviced communities providing urgent healthcare services to Canadians."

"We are thrilled to partner with CTS, to have a Canadian leader for radiology reporting solutions for our Ultrasound patients and elevate the overall healthcare experience at our clinics," said Terra Libke, President of Circle West and Warman Medical. "This partnership is particularly significant as it comes at a time when the demand for diagnostic imaging is soaring, and staffing shortages pose significant challenges."

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

