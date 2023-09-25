The new heat pump can purportedly provide hot water at a temperature of up to 70 C. It is specifically designed for climatic conditions with temperatures ranging from -10 C to 42 C, as well as coastal locations.Rinnai Corp, a Japanese manufacturer of home heating appliances, has unveiled a new hot water heat pump for residential and small commercial applications. Called HydraHeat, the new heat pump is manufactured by Rinnai in New Zealand and is specifically designed for climatic conditions with temperatures ranging from -10 C to 42 C, as well as coastal locations. The system is designed for outdoor ...

