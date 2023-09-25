

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp (AA), aluminum manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has appointed William Oplinger as its president and chief executive officer, effective September 24.



He will be succeeding Roy Harvey, who will serve as the strategic advisor to the chief executive till December 31.



Oplinger was the company's chief operating officer and executive vice president since February. Prior to this role he was the finance chief of the firm from November 2016 to February 2023.



In pre-market activity, shares of Alcoa are trading at $27.85 down 1.76% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken