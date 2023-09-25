LHNVD-201 is Longhorn's unconjugated peptide vaccine candidate

Data presented at the 17th Vaccine Congress in Glasgow, Scotland

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, today presented new data from an animal study showing that LHNVD-201, the company's unconjugated peptide vaccine candidate, generated broad and durable neutralizing antibodies against Covid-19 and influenza viruses. Study results were presented at the 17th Vaccine Congress, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from September 24-27, 2023.

Seasonal infections with influenza and Covid-19 along with co-infections are a new threat in the post-pandemic world. To test co-vaccination as a possible effective and preventative strategy, Longhorn examined the efficacy of LHNVD-201 in mice, including its durability and broad strain coverage. LHNVD-201 is comprised of highly conserved influenza neuraminidase and Matrix (M1/M2) epitopes, and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and RNA polymerase epitopes.

"Unconjugated peptides that target conserved epitopes of multiple pathogens provide a cost-effective, easily scalable vaccine approach for developing broad based immunity against viruses such as Covid-19 and influenza," said Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics CEO Gerald W. Fischer, MD. "Our peptide-based universal vaccine candidate, LHNVD-201, generated neutralizing antibodies against multiple strains of influenza and Covid-19, which suggests the potential to provide long term immunity against two key pathogens. These results support moving LHNVD-201 into clinical trials."

In this study, Longhorn examined mice that were immunized with 20µg of Covid-19 Pep05 (Covid-19 POL and influenza NA+Matrix (M1/M2)) and Covid-19 Pep11 (Covid-19 SP and influenza NA+Matrix (M1/M2)), formulated with AddaVax. Isotype-specific IgG titers to Covid-19 and influenza peptides were analyzed by an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, known as ELISA.

Results included:

IgG1 and IgG2b titers to the composite Covid-19 peptides and influenza peptides were observed at Day-21 post primary immunization and persisted through Day-150.

Antibodies recognized multiple strains of influenza A and B subtypes, HCoV-NL63 and multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Neutralizing activity was demonstrated against Groups 1 and 2 influenza viruses, HCoV-NL63 and SARS-CoV-2.

For more information about Longhorn, visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn focuses on developing and commercializing products that can be used for surveillance, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in humans and animals.

Longhorn is rapidly advancing a pipeline of composite peptide vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of highly infectious diseases such as Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) and bacterial sepsis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925926655/en/

Contacts:

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Jeffrey Fischer

Email: jeff@lhnvd.com

Media

Alexis Feinberg ICR Westwicke PR

Email: alexis.feinberg@westwicke.com

Investors

Stephanie Carrington ICR Westwicke IR

Email: stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com