Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's financial information 2024

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group's financial information 2024

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Friday, 9 February 2024. The Financial Review and Sustainability Review 2023 will be published at the latest in week 10 at https://enento.com/investors/

Enento Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors.

Enento Group's financial reporting in 2024

Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Friday, 9 February 2024

Interim Report for January - March 2024 on Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2024 on Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Interim Report for January - September 2024 on Tuesday, 29 October 2024

All financial reports are published in English and Finnish and are available at https://enento.com/investors/after the publication.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 393 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.