SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 25 September 2023 at 3:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Alsaker)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: KNUT ARNE ALSAKER

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 39128/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,883 Unit price: 40.863 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,883 Volume weighted average price: 40.863 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,883 Unit price: 40.8617 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,883 Volume weighted average price: 40.8617 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 3,766 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030