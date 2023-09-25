Anzeige
25.09.2023 | 14:10
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 25 September 2023 at 3:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: PATRICK LAPVETELÄINEN
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 39133/9/8
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,270 Unit price: 40.863 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,270 Volume weighted average price: 40.863 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,270 Unit price: 40.8617 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,270 Volume weighted average price: 40.8617 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 4,540 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com)


