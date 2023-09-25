Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094
Frankfurt
25.09.23
08:06 Uhr
90,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,56 %
PR Newswire
25.09.2023 | 14:30
35 Leser
Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2023 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it's Financial Report for the third quarter 2023 on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

Date:October 20, 2023

Time:14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main Speaker:Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y974ugfm

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7a86c776767d40798aab2d303a292104

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until October 20, 2024

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q3-2023-earnings-call-301937436.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
