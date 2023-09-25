

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading in negative territory.



The Fed's preferred inflation readings are likely to be in focus this week, New Home Sales report, Durable Goods Orders, and Consumer Confidence also will get attention.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 69.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were plummeting 48.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 12.18 points or 0.1 percent 13,211.81, its lowest closing level in over three months. The S&P 500 also dipped 9.94 points or 0.2 percent to a three-month closing low of 4,320.06, while the Dow fell 106.58 points or 0.3 percent to a two-month closing low of 33,963.84.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.15, while it was up 0.12 in July.



The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for negative 12.0, while it was negative 17.2 in the previous month. The six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese stocks closed lower.



China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 3,115.61, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.8 percent to 17,729.29.



Japanese shares posted strong gains. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 0.9 percent to 32,678.62.



Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,076.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,278.60.



