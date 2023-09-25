iAccess Alpha Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference - Sep 26th-27th 2023

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / iAccess Alpha's Top 10 Best Ideas from the buyside virtual conference is taking place September 26th & 27th, 2023.

The conference begins on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, with company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday. 1x1 Meetings are being held on Tuesday afternoon and all-day Wednesday.

To sign up to listen to company presentations register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, September 26th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

Organization Ticker Blade Air Mobility Inc BLDE Clearsign Technologies Corp CLIR electroCore, Inc ECOR LuxUrban Hotel Inc LUXH Mama's Creations MAMA Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI Prostar Holdings Inc MAPPF Superior Drilling Products Inc SDPI Xcel Brands Inc XELB Zedge, Inc ZDGE

CONTACT:

info@iAccessAlpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha

