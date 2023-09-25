Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2023 | 14:38
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iAccess Alpha Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference - Sep 26th-27th 2023

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / iAccess Alpha's Top 10 Best Ideas from the buyside virtual conference is taking place September 26th & 27th, 2023.

The conference begins on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, with company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday. 1x1 Meetings are being held on Tuesday afternoon and all-day Wednesday.

To sign up to listen to company presentations register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, September 26th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

OrganizationTicker
Blade Air Mobility IncBLDE
Clearsign Technologies CorpCLIR
electroCore, IncECOR
LuxUrban Hotel IncLUXH
Mama's CreationsMAMA
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.PPSI
Prostar Holdings IncMAPPF
Superior Drilling Products IncSDPI
Xcel Brands IncXELB
Zedge, IncZDGE

CONTACT:
info@iAccessAlpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786833/iaccess-alpha-best-ideas-from-the-buyside-virtual-conference--sep-26th-27th-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
