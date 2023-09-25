iAccess Alpha Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference - Sep 26th-27th 2023

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / iAccess Alpha's Top 10 Best Ideas from the buyside virtual conference is taking place September 26th & 27th, 2023.
The conference begins on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, with company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday. 1x1 Meetings are being held on Tuesday afternoon and all-day Wednesday.
To sign up to listen to company presentations register at the event website below:
Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/
On Tuesday, September 26th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.
|Organization
|Ticker
|Blade Air Mobility Inc
|BLDE
|Clearsign Technologies Corp
|CLIR
|electroCore, Inc
|ECOR
|LuxUrban Hotel Inc
|LUXH
|Mama's Creations
|MAMA
|Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.
|PPSI
|Prostar Holdings Inc
|MAPPF
|Superior Drilling Products Inc
|SDPI
|Xcel Brands Inc
|XELB
|Zedge, Inc
|ZDGE
CONTACT:
info@iAccessAlpha.com
