Approval is Based on Clinical Studies Conducted in Japan, Europe and North America Confirming the Efficacy and Safety of CUVITRU [Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Solution]

CUVITRU is Takeda's First Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Plasma Therapy in Japan, Delivering on the Company's Commitment to Reach Patients with High Unmet Needs

TakedaTSE:4502/NYSE:TAKtoday announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the use of CUVITRU [Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Solution] in patients aged 2 years and older with agammaglobulinemia or hypogammaglobulinemia1, disorders characterized by very low or absent levels of antibodies and an increased risk of serious recurring infection caused by primary immunodeficiency (PID) or secondary immunodeficiency (SID)2. The approval marks Takeda's first subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) therapy for patients in Japan.

The approval is based on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial that evaluated the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CUVITRU [Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Solution]in Japanese patients with PID (NCT04346108), as well as two Phase 2/3 clinical trials conducted in patients with PID in North America (NCT01218438) and Europe (NCT01412385). Results from the clinical trial in 17 patients in Japan confirmed its efficacy and safety profile1. No serious or severe adverse events were reported, and CUVITRU was well-tolerated. The most frequently reported adverse reactions were injection site swelling in four patients (23.5%) and injection site erythema in three patients (17.6%)1 during CUVITRU treatment. Previously reported clinical trial results also confirmed the efficacy and safety of CUVITRU.

"We are delighted that CUVITRU, approved in more than 30 countries worldwide, has now been approved in Japan as our first subcutaneous immunoglobulin treatment for agammaglobulinemia or hypogammaglobulinemia," said Naoyoshi Hirota, regional head of research development for Takeda's Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit in Japan. "Patients with immunodeficiency often contract serious infections, including pneumonia, sepsis and other recurring infections. Immunoglobulin replacement therapy is the standard of care, and we are proud to offer a new flexible dosing regimen to patients in Japan."

Timely diagnosis of PID is problematic in Japan and treatment with immunoglobulins is currently much lower than in other parts of the world3,4. Patient demand for plasma-derived therapies (PDTs) is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and Takeda is leading regulatory efforts and discussions to elevate the standard of care in Japan and introduce more of Takeda's PDT portfolio into the country.

"Takeda is proud to build on our long and rich Japanese heritage by continuing to invest in and expand our PDT offerings to address the needs of patients," said Kristina Allikmets, head of research development for Takeda's Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit. "Hand in hand with our recent investment in an end-to-end global plasma manufacturing facility in Osaka, the approval of CUVITRU marks the start of our commitment to bringing our broad and differentiated global PDT portfolio to immunodeficient patients in Japan over the next decade."

About Agammaglobulinemia or Hypogammaglobulinemia

Agammaglobulinemia is an inherited disorder caused by a gene defect that blocks the growth of normal, mature immune cells called B lymphocytes, and produces antibodies5. Hypogammaglobulinemia describes a condition in which patients have low levels of antibodies and can be both due to inherited genetic conditions, or caused by secondary effects, such as chemotherapy, certain comorbid disorders, or the use of immunosuppressants2. Individuals with any form of antibody deficiency frequently experience recurring infections, and immunoglobulin replacement therapy can increase the level of antibodies in the body.

About Primary Immunodeficiency and Secondary Immunodeficiency

Primary immunodeficiency (PID) describes a heterogenous group of more than 480 rare genetic diseases wherein part of the immune system is missing or not functioning properly6. Secondary immunodeficiency (SID) may be defined as an impairment of the immune response resulting from conditions or factors extrinsic to the immune system. SID may occur as a consequence of malnutrition, metabolic disorders, use of immunosuppressive medications, chronic infections, malignancies, or severe trauma7. Due to their impaired immune system, patients with PID and SID may be more susceptible to infection and it may take longer to recover from it. In patients with antibody deficiency and increased susceptibility and/or persistent infections, substitution with functional antibodies (immunoglobulin replacement therapy) is the standard of care to support the immune system's functioning7

About CUVITRU [Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Solution]

CUVITRU is an Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human) (IGSC), 20% Solution indicated in Japan as a treatment for agammaglobulinemia or hypogammaglobulinemia in patients aged 2 years and older. It was developed as a treatment to help prevent infection in adult and pediatric patients with PID or SID. As of May 2022, it has been approved in over 30 countries.

CUVITRU Product Overview in Japan

Brand Name CUVITRU 20% S.C. Infusion 2 g/10 mL, 4 g/20 mL, 8 g/40 mL Generic Name pH4-Treated Acidic Normal Human Immunoglobulin (Subcutaneous injection) Indications Agammaglobulinemia or Hypogammaglobulinemia Dosage and Administration Normally, 50 200 mg (0.25 1 mL)/kg body weight of human immunoglobulin G is administered subcutaneously once a week. In case of every 2 weeks regimen, 2-fold higher dose than once-a-week regimen (100 400 mg [0.5 2 mL]/kg body weight) will be administered subcutaneously. The dose and dosing frequency of once-a-week or every-2-weeks regimen may be adjusted according to the patient's condition.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.

Medical Information

This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

References

CUVITRU Subcutaneous Injection Package Insert in Japan. Pimenta et al., Hypogammaglobulinemia: a diagnosis that must not be overlooked. BJMBR, 2019;52(10): e8926, http://dx.doi.org/10.1590/1414-431X20198926. The Marketing Research Bureau (MRB). Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products (PDMPs) and Plasma Supply into the Future. January 2020. Kohsuke et al., Physician awareness and understanding of primary immunodeficiency disorders: a web-based study in Japan, Immunological Medicine, 2023; 46:1, 45-57, doi: 10.1080/25785826.2022.2137966. National Organization for Rare Disorders: https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/agammaglobulinemia/. Tangye et al., Human inborn errors of immunity: 2022 update on the classification from the international union of immunological societies expert committee. J Clin Immunol. 2022 Oct;42(7):1473-1507. doi: 10.1007/s10875-022-01289-3. Epub 2022 Jun 24. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35748970. Karen S. Tuano,y; Neha Seth, Javier Chinen. Secondary immunodeficiencies. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 127 (2021) 617-626.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925363242/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

International Media

Lauren Padovan

lauren.padovan@takeda.com

+1 (617) 431-8028

Japan Media

Shigeyuki Matsui

shigeyuki.matsui@takeda.com

+81 (80) 3594-2460