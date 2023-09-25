Auri, Inc.: AURI Announces New CEO

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Auri Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) ("AURI") (the "Company") is proud to announce today our new CEO, Mr. Jim Amendola.

Mr. Amendola has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing management experience. AURI will benefit immensely from having such a successful track record. Some of the companies Mr. Amendola has worked on include but are not limited to Amazon, Trinity Industrial Services, Austin Industrial Services, and Dupont. In all of these companies, Jim has oversaw massive growth and high yields impact growth by streamlining and growing the oversight of the manufacturing processes. His overall stellar track record over the years has given him several skills which include:

Strategic Planning | Site Maintenance | Project Management | Employee Development | Operations Streamlining | Regulatory Compliance | Kaizen | Kanban | 5S | JIT | Team Leadership & Mentoring | Certified Six Sigma | Process Improvement| Quality Assurance | P&L | Lean Manufacturing | Cost Reduction Initiatives | Customer Engagement & Relations | Total Operations Overhaul | PSM | MIQA | TPS | GMP | ISO 9000 / 18001 | Engineering | 360 Feedback PDI Coach | Risk Management | Contract Negotiation | Presentations Delivery | KPI Development | Safety Practitioner.

Auri Inc. has positioned this change to occur right in time for our impending manufacturing facility acquisition we have been working on for several months.

The company will be keeping the current CEO Edward Vakser to Chairman and secretary. As the company expands, we will be bringing on more talented board members to help bring AURI to its goal of uplifting NASDAQ.

The new incoming CEO Jim Amendola goes on to say: "I am excited to be part of this big change for Auri Inc. I am ready to help Auri Inc. go to the next level. With all the manufacturing and Oil experience I bring to the table, I am excited to maximize company value for all prospective and current shareholders."

Recently company posted updates:

The management is excited to report that several milestones of the business development has been achieved. Several years ago, the company set up a very optimistic, and aggressive set of goals. The plan was to have AURI INC., as the "tip of the spear" Holding company, that would own all other assets and companies that the company would add and roll-up in order to create a great company and a perfect candidate for NASDAQ. The gamble definitely paid off, since now FINRA assigned OTC Markets as the new and exclusive trading platform for all cryptocurrencies. Auri Inc. now continues to assemble a strong portfolio of public and private companies, as well as all of their corresponding cryptocurrencies and NFT assets.

The management recently completed several acquisitions and signed several more to be acquired in the following several weeks. Recently, Auri Inc. acquired SutimCo International Inc., and has BDGR and its parent company PRPM under contract. Next, the company will progress with adding value-based companies and vendors. This quarter, Auri Inc., also plans to add vertically integrated complete companies by also signing PBHG and UITA.

Dividend Information

The company recently posted a ruling given to OTC markets by FINRA regarding trading rights to OTC Markets for digital currencies.

The company will have an ex-dividend date of October 02, 2023.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual property development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, www.Auritoken.io , and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors, and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion-dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High-End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold cryptocurrency, focusing on AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain, and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc. also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent-pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities' tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

