Andria Orphanidou Promoted to COO

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Tapaas is thrilled to announce that Andria Orphanidou, an esteemed colleague, and former Head of Customer Success, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tapaas. This promotion comes as no surprise, considering the exceptional work and dedication Andria has consistently demonstrated throughout her tenure.





Andria Orphanidou

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/181260_real_5fa06f32-5527-470a-9e5b-47777a110a27.jpeg

As the Head of Customer Success, Andria played a pivotal role in ensuring the satisfaction and success of the company's valued customers. Her unwavering commitment to understanding their needs and providing exceptional support has been instrumental in building strong, long-lasting relationships. Under her leadership, the customer success team has consistently achieved outstanding results, surpassing expectations and setting new industry standards.

It is no wonder, then, that Andria has been entrusted with the responsibility of COO. In this new role, she will oversee the overall operations of the company, ensuring that all departments work harmoniously towards the company's shared goals. Her insights, strategic mindset, and relentless pursuit of excellence will undoubtedly drive the organization forward.

Andria's promotion is a testament to her exceptional skills, expertise, and remarkable leadership abilities. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated a strong understanding of the industry and a genuine passion for delivering the highest quality of service to customers. Her ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and determination has earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues.

With Andria as its COO, Tapaas is confident in its ability to continue delivering exceptional value to its customers and driving the company's growth. Her deep understanding of customers' needs, coupled with her strategic vision, will guide the Company as they expand their operations and explore new opportunities.

As Tapaas congratulates Andria on this well-deserved promotion, the company also expresses their gratitude for her incredible contributions as the Head of Customer Success. Her dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in its success thus far, and there is no doubt that she will continue to thrive in her new role.

The company is excited to see the positive impact Andria will bring to the organization as the COO. Her promotion is a testament to its commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the company. Tapaas firmly believes that investing in its exceptional employees like Andria is key to its continued success.

Please join in congratulating Andria on her promotion to Chief Operating Officer. The company is confident that she will excel in this new role and lead the organization to even greater heights.

Contact: David Hall,

david.hall@tapaas.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181260