

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Company (MMM) stated that 3M Belgium recently self-reported data related to its PFAS manufacturing processes at the Zwijndrecht facility to Flemish regulatory authorities pursuant to the emissions safety measure. 3M Belgium has idled all PFAS manufacturing processes at the facility. The company said it is unable to predict the ultimate scope and extent of any negative impact to its operations.



3M Belgium is evaluating whether there are options to restart the idled PFAS manufacturing processes and other options to further accelerate the discontinuance of PFAS manufacturing at Zwijndrecht facility.



It was previously disclosed that 3M Belgium has been working through certain regulatory matters with relevant government agencies in connection with its operations at the facility, including safety measures relating to PFAS emissions. The PFAS products manufactured in Zwijndrecht are scheduled to be discontinued by the end of 2025.



