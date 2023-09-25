Advocacy Trust, LLC: Advocacy Trust Announces Opening of New York Office

Advocacy Trust expands to New York offering top-tier trust services.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Advocacy Trust LLC is pleased to announce the opening of its full-service Trust Office in New York, led by Sinead Fitzsimons, Senior Trust Manager, located at 529 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY.

Kate Maloney, Chief Fiduciary Officer, expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion of top-tier trust services in New York. "We are thrilled to expand our top-quality trust services in New York and to have this effort led by Sinead Fitzsimons, a veteran in the special needs trust arena."

With over 25 years of expertise in trust administration, Sinead specializes in aiding individuals with special needs and guiding their families through the intricacies of Supplemental Needs Trusts. Sinead will collaborate with Trust Officer, Hilda Cabrera, supported by our team of professionals, collectively bringing decades of experience in managing intricate trust affairs.

Established with the mission to deliver exceptional trust services to individuals and families affected by significant loss or adversity, Advocacy Trust has been guided by core values that underscore the significance of trust, excellence, and respect. In conjunction with its affiliated entities, Forge Consulting, a settlement planning firm, and Advocacy Wealth Management, an investment advisory practice, Advocacy Trust has the team, the knowledge, and the capability to assist clients seeking comprehensive financial solutions beyond a standard plan.

About Forge Consulting

Since 2003, Forge Consulting has provided plaintiffs and their attorneys with expert settlement planning. Forge designs customized plans to meet future needs and helps clients reach an informed decision.

About Advocacy Wealth Management

Advocacy Wealth Management designs portfolios of predictable cash flows and conservation of invested principal, working nationally with clients who need more than just basic planning to meet their unique needs.

About Advocacy Trust

The professionals of Advocacy Trust specialize in the fields of settlement planning, litigation support, special needs trusts, settlement administration as well as traditional trust products.

For questions or additional information regarding this announcement, please contact Beth Allen, Marketing Director of The Forge Companies, at 706-856-2535.

