Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2023 | 15:02
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Health Payer Consortium: HPC Announced 'HPC ROCKS COEUR D'ALENE' Event During 2023 MCRA Annual Conference

HPC recently hosted its annual 'HPC ROCKS COEUR D'ALENE' Event at the 2023 MCRA Annual Conference.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Health Payer Consortium (HPC), a frontrunner in healthcare claims cost reduction since 2014, hosted its "HPC ROCKS COEUR D'ALENE" event during the 2023 Managed Care Risk Association (MCRA) Annual Conference. The event took place on Tuesday, September 19, and featured an open bar and live music performed by the HPC crew.

HPC ROCKS COEUR D'ALENE

HPC ROCKS COEUR D'ALENE

The lineup for the evening included accomplished HPC musicians like Patrick Crites, Tori Murrell, Lindsay Evans, Michael Watson, and Steve Woolley.

Patrick Crites, President of Health Payer Consortium, commented, "The 'HPC ROCKS' event was our way of engaging with the healthcare community. While we prioritize professional insights, we also understand the importance of networking in a relaxed environment. We enjoyed welcoming MCRA attendees for a productive and enjoyable evening."

HPC has consistently set benchmarks for customer satisfaction and industry expertise in the healthcare cost management sector.

"We are very proud of our company culture, industry reputation, and our capacity to mix meaningful networking events with entertainment," said Lindsay Evans, EVP of Account Management for HPC.

###

For more information about Health Payer Consortium, please visit their website at https://www.healthpayerconsortium.com/

To learn more about Patrick Crites, please visit his LinkedIn profile.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
mediarelations.dept@gmail.com
(415) 326-4475?

SOURCE: Health Payer Consortium

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786861/hpc-announced-hpc-rocks-coeur-dalene-event-during-2023-mcra-annual-conference

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.