Management Presentation on October 3rd at 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET

Campbell, California and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Pink: LVWD), a full-service digital agency with deep expertise in social, creative, and compliance for pharma, healthcare, and other industries, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. David Houston, CFO of LiveWorld, will be hosting the presentation on October 3, 2023 at 2:30pm PT in Track 5.

Mr. Houston will answer any questions at the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 1x1 meetings. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with LiveWorld, and at the LD Micro Main Event XVI, you can register here: Attendee Information (meetmax.com).

If you cannot attend the in person presentation, you can register for the virtual presentation here: LD Micro Main Event XVI 2023 | Sequire Events.

"We are pleased to be presenting the LiveWorld story at this year's LD Micro Main Event. We are looking forward to engaging with investors and relaying the LiveWorld story, its recent accomplishments and future growth opportunities it has to offer investors," stated David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a full-service, digital agency with deep social, creative, and compliance expertise that helps companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We operate at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social engagement that activates human interactions, and compliance to streamline processes, enabling innovative programs.

With over 27 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA and technology prowess to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential

impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181606