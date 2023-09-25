Presentation on Wednesday, October 4th at 10:30 am PT

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO), is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services currently supporting over 3.5 million end users, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 10:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Doug Gaylor President & COO will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation and will be available for individual meetings with investors attending the conference. They will be highlighting the company's results for the first half of 2023.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 10:30 am PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Crexendo:

Crexendo

Doug Gaylor

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com