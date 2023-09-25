Raid Seized Spiritual Sacraments Intended for Mental and Spiritual Healing Therapy

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Soul Tribes International Ministries ("Soul Tribes" or the "Organization"), a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit organization dedicated to psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing, has announced its firm intention to challenge the recent raid and subsequent shutdown of its place of worship by the Detroit Police Department through the filing of a lawsuit.

The raid took place on September 22, 2023, at Soul Tribes' newly inaugurated religious headquarters, the historic 60,000 square foot Bushnell Congregational Church, located at 15000 Southfield Road, Detroit, MI 48223. During the operation, law enforcement officials seized sacred sacraments valued at over $700,000, intended for use in therapy sessions.

Soul Tribes International Ministries, founded by Shaman Shu, is dedicated to fostering healing and growth within individuals and communities through time-honored indigenous practices. These practices include the use of plant medicine, sound therapy, breathwork, and ceremonial work. The core mission of the Organization is to empower individuals to overcome the debilitating effects of trauma and reclaim their power through transformative and holistic healing experiences.

Shaman Shu expressed his disappointment with the recent raid, stating, "We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the recent raid on our place of worship. Soul Tribes is committed to providing healing and transformative experiences to individuals suffering from mental illness. We firmly believe that our work aligns with the spirit of Proposal E and is protected by the Constitution of the United States. We will fiercely defend our rights in court and argue that they have been unjustly infringed upon."

The Organization firmly asserts that this raid was carried out unlawfully and infringed upon their constitutional rights. Soul Tribes International Ministries believes that their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated, in addition to the infringement of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). Furthermore, the raid is seen as contradicting the spirit of Proposal E, a piece of legislation authored by Shaman Shu himself, which was passed in November 2021.

Proposal E was a groundbreaking move that decriminalized the personal possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants and fungi within the city limits of Detroit. It was a significant step towards acknowledging the harm caused by the "war on drugs" and addressing racial disparities in law enforcement. Although state and federal law continue to prohibit the possession and use of these substances, Proposal E was intended to shift law enforcement's focus away from non-violent offenses related to these substances.

"The police are supposed to enforce the law, not break it. The people of Detroit have spoken loudly and clearly by decriminalizing sacred plant medicine. People have asked me the obvious question: Why does a businessman start a spiritual movement? It's simple. I have personally faced mental health challenges, and plant medicine quite literally changed my life. I wanted to bring this spiritual work to our citizens as my life's legacy," concluded Shaman Shu.

This statement reflects Shaman Shu's deep commitment to the well-being of the community and the profound impact that sacred plant medicine has had on his life.

About Soul Tribes International Ministries

Soul Tribes International Ministries (www.soultribes.org) is a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit, tax-exempt organization that specializes in psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing for mental illness. The organization is dedicated to facilitating healing and growth within individuals and communities through the utilization of traditional indigenous practices, including plant medicine, sound therapy, breathwork, and ceremonial work. Soul Tribes recognizes the profound impact of trauma on the lives of millions of Americans and is committed to expanding access to scientifically and spiritually validated healing practices. Their goal is to empower individuals to overcome the debilitating effects of trauma through transformative and holistic experiences. For more information, please visit www.soultribes.org and join the tribe.

