Solar module prices have never fallen so sharply in such a short period of time. One reason for this is the "PV module glut" in warehouses in Europe, according to pvXchange's Martin Schachinger.We have all been asking ourselves for some time now: How far can photovoltaic module prices go down before the bottom is finally reached? Apparently, there is still room for further drops, as all prices have fallen again this month. On average, prices in all module categories have been corrected downwards by around 10%. Never before in the history of photovoltaics have panel prices plummeted so significantly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...