Seoul Semiconductor (KOSDAQ:046890), a global optical semiconductor company, will participate in the Vehicle Displays Interfaces Symposium 2023, organized by the Society of Information Display (SID), to be held in Detroit, USA, on September 26 and 27. During the event, the company will exhibit its LED products designed for future vehicle displays.

Seoul Semiconductor's future vehicle display LED technology unveiled at SID (Graphic: Seoul Semiconductor)

This exhibition will give visitors an opportunity to discover Seoul Semiconductor's innovative LED technologies for future in-vehicle displays, such as '1515', 'Mini LED' products for local dimming, and 'WICOP Pixel' microLED, in line with the evolution of automotive displays, which are increasing in size and resolution.

"1515", an ultra-small LED for local dimming

Seoul Semiconductor will exhibit "1515", an ultra-small LED product optimized for full-array local dimming, which divides the LED backlight into multiple zones that can be controlled independently. 1515 helps achieve a high brightness display with superb contrast ratios, as it can control light output to a very fine level on the strength of its small size and excellent performance.

"Mini-LED" with ultra-high resolution and maximized visibility

Seoul Semiconductor will also showcase Mini-LED, a product of its advanced backlight technology. Its backlight chip has been reduced to smaller than one-tenth of the typical size and mounted in large quantities on a vehicle display, enabling delicate brightness control, a high contrast ratio, and high color reproduction. Visibility has also been maximized, considering the bright in-car environment.

The world's first RGB one-chip technology, "WICOP Pixel" MicroLED Display

Seoul Semiconductor will also exhibit its WICOP Pixel MicroLED display. WICOP Pixel is the world's first full-color one-chip technology that stacks three color LEDs (RGB) vertically. This technology allows RGB LEDs to emit light as if they are a single pixel, enabling not only the uniform representation of colors but also the reproduction of a wide range of black colors three times superior to existing microLED devices.

Michel Zwanenburg, the Executive Vice President of the IT Sales Group at Seoul Semiconductor, said, "We will continue to develop and supply LED products for future automobiles that meet our customers demand in these very exciting times for Automotive Displays."

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 18,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. Seoul's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all-direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en, YouTube, LinkedIn.

