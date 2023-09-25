MightyTips: The Hurricane Gives Sports Regimen Advice for Men

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to get your health in order? Pro boxer Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs has some advice for you.

The undefeated boxer and MightyTips ambassador, who recently defeated Dimitri Trenel to improve to a 14-0 record, has four key tips for those looking to perfect their health and fitness.

Proper Nutrition

The Hurricane: "It is necessary to establish a diet. Create a regime, eat at set times throughout the day, and diversify your diet so each meal contains proteins, fats and good carbohydrates. It is important not to snack so that insulin does not increase, which subsequently negatively affects your hormones. Be sure to drink enough water, from 2-3 litres, depending on your sports regimen."

According to scientific consensus, nutrition is integral to maintaining fitness, health and active lifestyle, and is a cornerstone of well-being.

Health Care

The Hurricane: "Visit the doctors in a timely manner and take an annual biochemical blood test, as it will help prevent some diseases. Always monitor hormones and, where possible, conduct an ultrasound to spot any issues."

Doctors provide personalised advice based on an individual's health record, lifestyle, and physical condition. They can offer guidance on balanced diets, appropriate exercise regimens, and healthy lifestyle changes.

Physical Activity

The Hurricane: "Do three or four exercise sessions weekly to keep your vitality and energy levels high throughout the day."

According to a study published in The Lancet in 2012, physical inactivity is associated with an increased risk of many adverse health conditions, including major non-communicable diseases such as coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and breast and colon cancers.

Mental Health

The Hurricane: "Don't forget mental health. It also affects your vitality, energy levels throughout the day, and feeling of happiness. Sports, sleep, good nutrition and meditation will help you achieve a sound mental state."

A study featured in The Lancet Psychiatry in 2018, posits the crucial role of mental well-being in leading an active lifestyle, comparable to the importance of physical health. Analysing data from over 1.2 million subjects, the research identified a significant link between consistent physical activity and a decrease in symptoms of depression and anxiety.

