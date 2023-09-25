Anzeige
25.09.2023
Brigade Electronics to show how it's at the forefront of airport safety solutions at GSE Expo

PORTLAND, Ind., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics will be showcasing its range of safety solutions for ground support equipment at the International GSE Expo in Las Vegas between 26th and 28th September.

Brigade Electronics to show how it's at the forefront of airport safety solutions at GSE Expo

Known for its innovative road and worksite safety solutions for vehicles and machinery, Brigade's products include its White Sound® bbs-tek® warning alarms, its award-winning Backeye®360 - a 360-degree camera that provides a complete bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings in real time - and ultrasonic obstacle detection systems, which can detect obstacles close to the vehicle, whether moving or stationary.

Brigade will also be demonstrating its remote fleet management digital video recorder system - MDR with BRIDGE. Utilizing 4G, the system allows fleet managers to live track vehicles, providing numerous benefits for operators.

This includes location tracking so that managers can find their fleet at anytime and anywhere, geo-fencing capabilities so managers can identify when vehicles are entering or leaving specific areas, and trigger warnings that instantly notify fleet managers of incidents. For drivers, they can also send an instant notification in the event of an emergency. All these features greatly improve safety and security both on and off the road.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said: "Brigade has extensive experience working with OEMs specializing in GSE for airports and its equipment is in use at major airports across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, so we are looking forward to bringing our brand to GSE Expo and demonstrating how a small investment in our systems can make a huge difference to airport safety."

Brigade Electronics will be attending GSE Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 26th to 28th September. Find them at booth 129.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220015/Brigade_Electronics.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brigade-electronics-to-show-how-its-at-the-forefront-of-airport-safety-solutions-at-gse-expo-301937481.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
