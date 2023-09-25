PRISM Mediawire, LLC: MetatronAI.com Announces LegalEaze: Simplifying Legal Language with AI

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Metatron Apps Inc., (OTC PINK:MRNJ) a trailblazer in AI-driven solutions, proudly announces LegalEaze, a groundbreaking service that aims to revolutionize the world of legal communication. This new service utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to break down the barriers of complex legalese, making it more comprehensible to individuals and businesses alike.

LegalEaze, with its innovative approach, bridges the gap between the intricacies of legal documents and the need for clarity in understanding them. It empowers non-lawyers to navigate legal landscapes with confidence and ease. The service is currently in beta and is expected hit the market in the fourth quarter of this year.

As a part of MetatronAI.com's comprehensive all-in-one AI platform, LegalEaze is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and efficiency. MetatronAI.com offers a wide range of AI tools designed to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and foster creativity for both businesses and individual creators, including its recently announced Text-to-Video AI service.

"While the law can be complex, understanding it shouldn't be," said Joe Riehl, CEO of MetatronAI.com. "LegalEaze is our vision of a future where legal communication is simplified and accessible to all. We believe that clarity in legal matters is a right, not a privilege."

Join us in embracing a future where legal language is no longer a barrier. To learn more about soon to be released LegalEaze, and our comprehensive suite of AI tools, please visit MetatronAI.com .

About MetatronAI.com:

MetatronAI.com is a leader in AI-driven solutions, offering tools that simplify complexity and enhance productivity. Our commitment to innovation ensures that we're making the world a more accessible place, one breakthrough at a time.

Disclaimer: The upcoming LegalEaze service is not a substitute for legal counsel. While it may save time and money by helping clients understand contracts and other legal documents, it does not provide legal advice or replace the need for professional legal guidance.

About Metatron Apps:

Metatron Apps is a leader in AI-driven solutions, offering a comprehensive all-in-one platform equipped with a suite of AI tools designed to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive creativity.

