TheTIE.IO: The Tie Hosts Inaugural Crypto Corporate Access Event, The Bridge, at NYSE

Leading Provider of Digital Assets Data for Institutions Convenes for Institutions and Leading Blockchains

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / The Tie, the leading provider of digital assets data, announced the first-ever crypto corporate access event, The Bridge, hosted at The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 3rd, 2023. The groundbreaking event aims to unite blockchain's top projects with leading buy-side institutions. Through keynote presentations, expert panels, and private breakout sessions, The Tie's The Bridge event provides numerous unique opportunities for networking, engagement, and discussion between the most notable blockchain technologists and key investors.

Beginning at 8 AM ET, attendees can expect a packed agenda featuring some of the most prominent names in blockchain and finance, including:

Grace Chao, North America Lead, Markets Digital Assets at Citibank

Caroline Butler, CEO of Digital Assets at BNY Mellon

Jay Biancamano, Head of Digital Commercialization at State Street

Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer at Coinshares

Oliver Harris, Head of Americas Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs

Blue Macellari, Head of Digital Asset Strategy at T Rowe Price

Brett Tejpaul, Head of Institutional at Coinbase

Kristin Smith, CEO at Blockchain Association

Marshall Beard, Chief Strategy Officer at Gemini

Mike Belshe, Co-Founder and CEO at BitGo

Laura Vidiella del Blanco, Vice President of BD and Strategy at Ledgerprime

Chris Kuiper, Director of Research at Fidelity Digital Assets

Rob Hadick, General Partner at Dragonfly

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos

Nadine Chakar, CEO of Securrency

The agenda also features leaders at top blockchain projects, including our presenting partners and speakers Jon Wu, President at Ava Labs, Marc Boiron, CEO at Polygon Labs, Arthur Breitman, Co-Founder at Tezos, and Shayne Higdon, Co-Founder and CEO at The HBAR Foundation. Beyond the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to book private meetings with our blockchain partners during the event.

"After the FTX collapse, institutional sentiment towards digital assets decreased. Many allocators pulled the plug on digital assets and no longer wanted to support or participate in crypto. But since then, real infrastructure has emerged and projects are delivering solutions with real-world utility," said Josh Frank, CEO and co-founder of The Tie. "The real goal for The Bridge is to provide content and conversations that highlight crypto's maturation and ultimately restores traditional finance institutions' trust in it."

Unlike any other event in crypto, The Bridge will enable the opportunity for private one-on-one meetings between blockchain professionals and investors. During these conversations, facilitated by The Tie, attendees will address and discuss the most important narratives for both institutions and leading blockchains, including infrastructure, regulation, custody, venture, and tokenization. Select presentations at The Bridge will be live-streamed.

For more information about The Tie, please visit www.thetie.io . For more on The Bridge, please visit www.bridge.thetie.io or search TheTieBridge.

###

ABOUT THE TIE

The Tie provides institutions with real-time digital asset data. Our marquis product, The Tie Terminal is the fastest, most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors in the world. Founded in 2017, The Tie streamlines institutional workflow for capital markets participants with an interest in digital assets. The Tie Terminal is relied upon by over 150 top institutions to make better-informed decisions around crypto markets, supplemented by social and media listening capabilities. Our proprietary tools and information are integrating digital assets into the workflows of hundreds of thousands of financial professionals across the globe. For more information, visit thetie.io.

CONTACT

thetie@wachsman.com

SOURCE: TheTIE.IO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786838/the-tie-hosts-inaugural-crypto-corporate-access-event-the-bridge-at-nyse