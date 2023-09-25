DirectTrust Releases New 2024 Accreditation Criteria Versions for Public Review through November 28

Criteria enhancements include those for 19 existing programs; updates address the elimination of criteria redundancies across several programs as well as enhancements to improve support of FDA Regulations

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance, standards development, and accreditation body focused on advancing trust in healthcare, today announced it has posted new versions of program criteria for 19 of its accreditation programs for public review and comment. The open process for adopting criteria commenced on September 22 and ends on November 28, 2023.

DirectTrust's accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization's Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). The criteria review process is an essential part of DirectTrust's methodology and commitment to transparency, allowing stakeholders involved with healthcare data exchange to voice their recommendations and help shape standards-based accreditation within the healthcare industry.

In addition to various clarifications and grammatical enhancements, new criteria updates include the elimination of duplicate criteria for programs with the HITRUST security option and ensure consistent alignment of specific criteria within the Accountable Care Organization, Data Registry, Health Information Exchange, and the Outsourced Services Accreditation Programs with their corresponding DirectTrust versions. This year's completed merger of EHNAC into DirectTrust has led to the discontinuation of the EHNAC Privacy and Security Accreditation program, leaving the DirectTrust Privacy and Security Accreditation Program in place.

Other key updates for 2024 include the criteria within the DirectTrust Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program for Pharmacy Vendors and the DirectTrust Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program for Prescribing Vendors which have been enhanced to improve support of FDA Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 § 1311.

Criteria versions for the following 19 enhanced programs are available for review:

Accountable Care Organization Accreditation Program (ACOAP) - v4.3* Data Registry Accreditation Program (DRAP) - v4.3* DirectTrust Privacy & Security - v4.3* E-Prescribing Accreditation Program (ePAP-EHN) - v9.3* Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program for Pharmacy Vendors (EPCSCP-Pharmacy) - v4.4 Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program for Prescribing Vendors (EPCSCP-Prescribing) - v4.4 Financial Services Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks (FSAP-EHN) - v5.3 Financial Services Accreditation Program for Lockbox Services (FSAP-Lockbox) - v5.3* Health Information Exchange Accreditation Program (HIEAP) - v4.3* Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks - Includes Payer (HNAP-EHN) - v13.3* Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Medical Billers (HNAP-Medical Biller) - v4.3)* Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Third Party Administrators (HNAP-TPA) - v4.3* Management Service Organization Accreditation Program (MSOAP) - v4.3* Outsourced Services Accreditation Program (OSAP) 1 - v4.3*1 Practice Management System Accreditation Program (PMSAP) - v4.3* Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Basic (TDRAAP-Basic) - v1.5 Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Comprehensive - (TDRAAP-Comprehensive) - v1.5* Trusted Network Accreditation Program for Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) Applicants (TNAP-QHIN) - v2.2 Trusted Network Accreditation Program for Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) Participants (TNAP-Participant) - v2.1

Visit www.DirectTrust.org for more details or visit the Commission's criteria page to review the latest criteria and submit feedback during this comment period.



* Indicates that applicants may select from two distinct sets of security criteria:

DirectTrust Security criteria with Privacy based on HIPAA/HITECH, GDPR, CCPA, and Health and Wellness; and Security based on NIST 800-171 and NIST CSF (Cybersecurity Framework)

HITRUST CSF Security Criteria, now updated to Version 9.6.2 of the HITRUST CSF

1Outsourced Services includes 10 different accreditation program options tailored for Accountable Care Organization Technology Service Providers; Call Centers; Data Centers; DRP Facilities; Health Information Exchange Technology Service Providers; Media Storage; Network Administrators; Printing; Product Development; and Scanning.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

