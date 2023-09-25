Oxylabs: OxyCon 2023 Has Concluded: Video On-Demand is Now Available

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / OxyCon, the premier conference on web intelligence, big data, and scraping, has concluded. Thought leaders from all over the world shared their experience on a wide array of topics, ranging from scalability to legal concerns and best practices. All talks and discussions are now available in an on-demand format.

Divided into three major tracks (Developer, Business, and Innovation), the conference had numerous highlight talks where listeners could learn tactics and strategies that can improve their web intelligence gathering operations.

The Developer track hosted speakers who discussed advanced strategies that developers can implement to improve web scraping. One of the presenters, Alexander Lebedev, provided precise tips on how to build and scale data-on-demand architecture.

Alexander started off by showcasing how to save money by picking the correct proxies and service architecture, later moving on to use async services, timeouts, batching, and exception handling to optimize the entire pipeline with minimal costs.

Another presentation from Glen De Cauwsemaecker provided attendees with the details on how to find new opportunities to scale and improve web scraping pipelines.

In the Business track, attendees were able to learn from the leading legal experts in the web intelligence industry. Hosted by Denas Grybauskas, the panelists discussed the famous HiQ Labs vs. LinkedIn case and how the decisions have affected the industry.

The panelists talked over various aspects of the proceedings, such as how public availability, password protection, and IP blocking affect the status of data. They also discussed how AI development may be influencing data practices such as copyright.

Additionally, Allen O'Neil showcased how video data can become a source of powerful business insights. He explored how important video has become to ecommerce and other sectors, providing a high-level overview of how to unlock video data at scale.

In the Innovation track, developers learned how to apply machine learning (ML) techniques to improve their web scraping pipelines. Andrius Kukšta shared how Oxylabs have employed ML to simplify parsing and reduce the likelihood of receiving blocks.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on the future of web scraping. It discussed how Large Language Models are shaping the industry due to the enormous amount of scraping they require and the importance of product diversification.

You can view all of the sessions and discussions through on-demand video here.

