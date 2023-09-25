Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
[25.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.09.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,276,951.00
|USD
|0
|44,197,248.60
|6.0736
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.09.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,034,940.00
|EUR
|0
|16,758,926.90
|5.522
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.09.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,635,921.00
|GBP
|0
|37,931,288.97
|8.182
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.09.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|6,108,898.80
|7.4049
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.09.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,530,310.28
|99.189