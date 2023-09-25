Anzeige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
25-Sep-2023 / 14:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
 
 
DATE: September 25, 2023 
 
 
 
Fitch Credit Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVA's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at "B-" and "B", 
respectively and revised the Outlooks to Stable from Negative on September 22, 2023, following the revision of the 
Outlook on Türkiye's Long-Term IDR to Stable from Negative on 8 September 2023. The agency has also affirmed the Bank's 
Viability Rating at "b". Bank's current ratings are as follows. 
 
 
                  Current Rating   Prior 
Long Term FC IDR          B- / Stable Outlook B- / Negative Outlook 
Short Term FC IDR          B          B 
Long Term TL IDR          B / Stable Outlook B / Negative Outlook 
Short Term TL IDR          B          B 
Viability Rating          b          b 
Shareholder Support         b-         b- 
National Long Term Rating      AA(tur)       AA(tur) 
Long term senior unsecured notes  B-         B- 
Short term senior unsecured notes  B          B 
Subordinated notes         CCC+        CCC+

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 273754 
EQS News ID:  1733855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 09:34 ET (13:34 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
