Montag, 25.09.2023
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
25.09.23
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
25-Sep-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
 
 
DATE: September 25, 2023 
 
 
 
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, 
commercial loans, cheque accounts, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the 
interest amount; 
in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL. 531.114.815,54 as of July 12, 2023 to Ortak Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 210.700.000,00. 
in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL. 530.949.087,28 as of July 13, 2023 to Dünya Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 216.300.001,00. 
in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL. 231.284.711,40 as of July 14, 2023 to Sümer Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 64.800.000,00. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 273755 
EQS News ID:  1733857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
