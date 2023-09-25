DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 25-Sep-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio DATE: September 25, 2023 Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, commercial loans, cheque accounts, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount; in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL. 531.114.815,54 as of July 12, 2023 to Ortak Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 210.700.000,00. in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL. 530.949.087,28 as of July 13, 2023 to Dünya Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 216.300.001,00. in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL. 231.284.711,40 as of July 14, 2023 to Sümer Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 64.800.000,00. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 273755 EQS News ID: 1733857 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

