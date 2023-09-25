Bare Metal Cloud Market worth $19.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the Bare Metal Cloud Market will be characterised by growing specialisation, integration with emerging technologies, and an emphasis on sustainability, performance, and security. Modern workloads and application demands will be addressed in large part by bare metal clouds.

The Bare Metal Cloud Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2023 to USD 19.1 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing influence of green data center popularity, data center regulatory standards, cloud data traffic, and hyperscale computing's rising position in big data analytics are driving the adoption of bare metal cloud services globally.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Lumen (US), Rackspace (US), Internap (US), Dell (US), Equinix (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Scaleway (France), Joyent (US), HPE (US), OVHcloud (France), Limestone Networks (US), GoDaddy (US), phoenixNAP (US) and many more.

By service type, the security services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Security services in a bare metal cloud environment are crucial for safeguarding data, applications, and infrastructure in a dedicated, high-performance computing environment. Bare metal cloud providers offer a range of security features designed to protect against a wide range of threats and vulnerabilities. The primary security feature of a bare metal cloud is isolation. Each physical server in a bare metal cloud is dedicated to a single customer, minimizing the risk of "noisy neighbor" issues and ensuring that sensitive data remains isolated from other tenants. Bare metal cloud security services often include features such as firewall management, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, and security monitoring and reporting. These services help businesses establish strong perimeter defenses, detect and respond to potential threats, and maintain visibility into their security posture.

By vertical, healthcare & life sciences verticals hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

Bare metal cloud technology is instrumental in enhancing healthcare cybersecurity. The sector faces heightened security challenges with the increasing digitization of patient records and sensitive medical data. Bare Metal Cloud's isolated infrastructure reduces the risk of data breaches and ensures regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA, in the US. Furthermore, the scalability of the bare metal cloud is particularly beneficial for healthcare providers who need to accommodate fluctuating patient loads, as was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when healthcare facilities rapidly scaled their IT infrastructure to meet surging demands. The healthcare industry invests vast amounts in medical technologies for enhanced patient care. By leveraging dedicated, high-performance servers, organizations in the healthcare industry can expedite medical research, diagnostics, and treatment planning, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry in the Asia-Pacific region plays a pivotal role in the region's economy, serving as a driver of growth, innovation, and digital transformation. Many Asia Pacific countries are undergoing significant digital transformation efforts across public and private sectors. The ability to scale resources up or down quickly and efficiently is crucial for businesses in the Asia Pacific online shopping space during peak seasons. Governments in the region are investing in cloud infrastructure to drive digital government services and smart city initiatives. For instance, the Singapore government's "Smart Nation" program relies on cloud technology to improve citizen services and enhance city management. The region's telecommunications sector has experienced rapid expansion, with 5G networks being deployed across multiple countries. This infrastructure supports advanced connectivity, IoT applications, and high-speed data transfer. The evolution of high-speed internet connectivity in Asia Pacific countries has facilitated cloud adoption, which is expected to drive the adoption of bare metal cloud services in the region.

Top Key Companies in Bare Metal Cloud Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Bare Metal Cloud Market are - IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Lumen (US), Rackspace (US), Internap (US), Dell (US), Equinix (US), Google (US), and Microsoft (US).

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, New SmartNIC introduced enhancements to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers VPC. It integrated with a customer's complete IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environment. It offered identical networking, storage, and Platform as a Service (PaaS) capabilities as IBM Cloud Virtual Servers within the VPC. Provisioning bare metal servers would be aligned with providing virtual servers, simplifying automation, and enhancing usability.

In March 2022, Oracle introduced 11 new computing services, including computing, networking, and storage services and capabilities that enable customers to run their workloads faster and more securely at lower costs. The OCI compute services include container instances, AMD E4, Dense Compute Instances, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution on AMD. The OCI network services included Flexible Web Application Firewall, Web Application Acceleration, Network Visualizer, and vTAP, and storage services included Flexible Block Volumes with Performance-based Auto-tuning and High Availability ZFS.

In November 2022, Amazon EC2 M6i and C6i bare metal instances were introduced, powered by 3rd-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Ice Lake). These instances were suitable for various types of workloads. M6i was designed for web and application servers, backend servers supporting enterprise applications, gaming servers, caching fleets, and application development environments. C6i instances are designed for compute-intensive applications like batch processing,

In February 2021, Lumen partnered with VMware to interconnect the VMware Tanzu Basic edition with the Lumen Edge bare metal service, enabling businesses to create a secure software supply chain to rapidly deploy new edge-native workloads with resilient edge computing solutions to drive the next wave of digital innovation.

Bare Metal Cloud Market Advantages:

Dedicated physical servers are offered by bare metal clouds, which offer better performance and do away with the "noisy neighbour" problem that can occur in virtualized settings.

With complete control over server resources, businesses can guarantee predictable and consistent performance for their workloads and apps.

Organisations can tailor server configurations, including CPU, RAM, storage, and networking, using the bare metal cloud to fit particular needs.

Performance is preserved while maintaining scalability. It is simple for users to add or remove servers to accommodate shifting demands.

Since bare metal servers are not shared with other tenants, they provide higher protection and lower the possibility of data leaks or security breaches.

Bare metal clouds allow organisations with stringent regulatory requirements to retain compliance because they have complete control over security settings.

Online gaming and financial trading are two examples of applications that benefit from bare metal cloud's ability to reduce network latency.

Because of the dedicated resources, it is excellent for applications that require a lot of data, including big data analytics, machine learning, and high-performance databases.

Organisations have complete control over the operating system selection and configuration, allowing them to run specialised software or earlier versions as necessary.

Given that it eliminates initial hardware expenditures and lowers ongoing operational costs, bare metal cloud computing can be more affordable for some workloads than maintaining on-premises equipment.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Bare Metal Cloud Market by service type, organization size, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Bare Metal Cloud Market

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each subsegment

To analyze the competitive developments, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and product/solution launches and enhancements, in the Bare Metal Cloud Market

To analyze the impact of the recession on the global Bare Metal Cloud Market

