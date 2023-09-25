Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023 | 17:01
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly report 2023

DJ REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly report 2023 

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) 
REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly report 2023 
25-Sep-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance" or the "company") 
 
Half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 
REA Finance announces that the company's half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is available to 
download at https://rea.co.uk/rea-finance/financial-reports. 
 
Enquiries: 
REA Finance B.V. 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYY8MM32 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     RE20 
LEI Code:   2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 
Sequence No.: 273758 
EQS News ID:  1733853 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733853&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.