MightyTips.com signs player sponsorship deal for Huddersfield goalkeeper Jacob Chapman

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MightyTips.com, a prominent global betting site aggregator, announced its new player sponsorship with Jacob Chapman from Huddersfield Town AFC. The Australian goalkeeper replaces another Huddersfield player Scott High on MightyTips.com's sponsored roster, after the former was loaned out to Ross County FC.

Chapman is the fourth Championship player sponsored by MightyTips.com after Lewis Travis of Blackburn Rovers, Dimitrios Goutas of Cardiff City, and Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday.

To increase its brand visibility within the United Kingdom, MightyTips.com has been forming partnerships with renowned names in the football industry. The sponsorship of Chapman is another move in this direction. The MightyTips team will be keeping a vigilant eye on Huddersfield's performance in the ongoing season.

Who is Jacob Chapman?

Jacob Chapman, born in 2000, started his football journey with semi-professional Sydney United 58 and Marconi Stallions. His talent drew the attention of Huddersfield scouts, earning him a contract with the Championship team. Despite not having made a senior appearance for the Terriers yet, he has had successful loan spells at Gateshead and Salford over the past seasons. His skills have also been noted by his home country's coaching staff, earning him a spot in the Socceroos' U23 squad for the U23 Asia Cup in Uzbekistan in June 2022.

MightyTips sponsorship

Eugene Ravdin, the Communications and Marketing Manager at MightyTips.com, acknowledges Chapman's potential. He stated, "At MightyTips, we are equally excited about upcoming talents and established names. Jacob Chapman's career is one we look forward to tracking and watching flourish over the next seasons. His ball-handling and shot-stopping skills are undeniable. We hope he gets his major breakthrough soon."

Huddersfield Town, founded in 1908, holds a prestigious football history, winning three consecutive league titles and the FA Cup in the 1920s.

Eugene Ravdin, Communications & Marketing Manager, SEOBROTHERS Latvia / MightyTips.com, Telegram: @eugrav, Email: comms@mightytips.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220211/MightyTips_MightyTips_com_signs_player_sponsorship_deal_for_Hudd.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mightytipscom-signs-player-sponsorship-deal-for-huddersfield-goalkeeper-jacob-chapman-301937650.html