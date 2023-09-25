Florence Healthcare Acquires VersaTrial to Accelerate Clinical Research Site Enablement

Florence Healthcare, the leading provider of Site Enablement Platforms for clinical trials, announced today that it has acquired VersaTrial, a cutting-edge clinical trial solutions provider.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Florence Healthcare, the leading provider of Site Enablement Platforms for clinical trials, announced today that it has acquired VersaTrial, a cutting-edge clinical trial solutions provider. This strategic move amplifies Florence Healthcare's core mission to enable every study site to maximize its efficiency and capacity, effectively transforming the landscape of clinical research operations.

The acquisition unites two site-centric trailblazers in the eClinical space, bringing together complementary strengths to create a more powerful solution for research sites, CROs, and sponsors. Florence Healthcare, with its footprint of over 18,000 connected research sites in 55+ countries, will integrate VersaTrial's innovative features designed to reduce tech burden, speed up feasibility response times, and enhance communication across frequently changing study personnel.

Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence Healthcare, said, "This acquisition marks a significant moment for our industry. Together, VersaTrial and Florence have the opportunity to help every trial site do their best work, and get this industry closer to maximizing efficiency and capacity for every research site."

Mike Wenger, CEO of VersaTrial, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Joining forces with Florence Healthcare is a monumental leap forward for VersaTrial and for research sites globally. Florence Healthcare's proven track record digitizing clinical trial sites globally at scale will undoubtedly enhance the impact of our solutions. Together, we're poised to drive meaningful improvements in trial speed and patient outcomes."

As a result of the combined capabilities of Florence Healthcare and VersaTrial, sites, sponsors and CROs will also benefit from the expanded range of services offered by Florence Healthcare and VersaTrial. With real-time site connectivity, sites, sponsors and CROs will be able to manage clinical studies more efficiently, reduce data duplication, improve site readiness, and enhance communication with sites.

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare is the leading provider of the Site Enablement Platform, committed to accelerating cures by better connecting sponsors, CROs, and research sites. With over 18,000 connected research sites on its platform in 55 countries, the company streamlines the clinical trial process, enabling seamless collaboration and efficient management of clinical research workflows. Learn more at https://www.florencehc.com.

About VersaTrial

VersaTrial is an all-in-one site solution that lets Sponsors and CROs improve clinical trial speed, quality, and collaboration. Enabling sites to spend more time with patients and less time navigating technology systems unlocks faster trials with fewer mistakes, wider tech adoption, and stronger site relationships. Only VersaTrial's clinical trial site engagement platform provides Sponsors and CROs with real-time operational insights, bi-directional communication, and access management alerts to ensure measurable site oversight and quality execution. Learn more at https://www.versatrial.io

