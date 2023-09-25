Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them.

On 23 September 2023 the awards of nominally priced options of £0.05 granted to the Company's Executive Directors under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 vested on the basis set out in the table below. The performance conditions were met in full.

Executive Director Number of shares granted Number of shares to vest Dividend equivalents Total number of shares to vest Ian Barkshire 42,019 42,019 764 42,783 Gavin Hill 32,796 32,796 596 33,392

The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ian Barkshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 (42,019) plus dividend shares received (764). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.05 42,783 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 42,783 £0.05. Market value £21.80 per share £2,139.15. Market value £932.669.40. e) Date of the transaction 23 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gavin Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 (32,796) plus dividend shares received (596). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.05 33,392 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 33,392 £0.05. Market value £21.80 per share £1,669.60. Market value £727,945.60. e) Date of the transaction 23 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

