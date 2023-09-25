Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
25 September 2023
Oxford Instruments plc
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them.
On 23 September 2023 the awards of nominally priced options of £0.05 granted to the Company's Executive Directors under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 vested on the basis set out in the table below. The performance conditions were met in full.
Executive Director
Number of shares granted
Number of shares to vest
Dividend equivalents
Total number of shares to vest
Ian Barkshire
42,019
42,019
764
42,783
Gavin Hill
32,796
32,796
596
33,392
The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Barkshire
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 (42,019) plus dividend shares received (764).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
42,783
£0.05. Market value £21.80 per share
£2,139.15. Market value £932.669.40.
e)
Date of the transaction
23 September 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Gavin Hill
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 (32,796) plus dividend shares received (596).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
33,392
£0.05. Market value £21.80 per share
£1,669.60. Market value £727,945.60.
e)
Date of the transaction
23 September 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448