Montag, 25.09.2023
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them.

On 23 September 2023 the awards of nominally priced options of £0.05 granted to the Company's Executive Directors under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 vested on the basis set out in the table below. The performance conditions were met in full.

Executive Director

Number of shares granted

Number of shares to vest

Dividend equivalents

Total number of shares to vest

Ian Barkshire

42,019

42,019

764

42,783

Gavin Hill

32,796

32,796

596

33,392

The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Barkshire

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 (42,019) plus dividend shares received (764).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.05

42,783

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

42,783

£0.05. Market value £21.80 per share

£2,139.15. Market value £932.669.40.

e)

Date of the transaction

23 September 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gavin Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020 (32,796) plus dividend shares received (596).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.05

33,392

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

33,392

£0.05. Market value £21.80 per share

£1,669.60. Market value £727,945.60.

e)

Date of the transaction

23 September 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448


© 2023 PR Newswire
