Swiss-German company Luxra Group and India's Rayzon Solar have agreed to set up a joint venture for PV module production in India. The partnership will combine Luxra's technology and Rayzon's operational expertise in PV panel manufacturing.From pv magazine India Luxra Group and Rayzon Solar have signed agreed to form a joint venture for solar module production in India. They said their venture will strategically focus on PV module quality, extensive R&D, skills, and knowledge sharing for PV module production. Luxra recently started PV module production near Solapur, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, ...

