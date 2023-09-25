Chinese solar inverter and battery producer GoodWe says it has completed the construction of the 10.95 MW Solar Citra Project in Malaysia.GoodWe said this week that it has completed the construction of a 10.95 MW utility-scale solar PV project in Perak, northwestern Malaysia. Solarvest Holdings Berhad is a key partner of the Solar Citra Project, with M K Land Holdings Berhad owning and developing the plant. Moritz Sticher, a senior adviser for Berlin-based consulting firm Apricum, said that the project - commissioned under Malaysia's Large-Scale Solar (LSS) Procurement Scheme - is significant, ...

