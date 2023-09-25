Tetra Pak Sustainability Report FY22: Food Systems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Tetra Pak

Contributing to secure2, resilient3, and sustainable4 food systems5

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has defined a "triple challenge" facing our food systems.

Ensuring food security and nutrition for a growing population in a world where malnutrition persists; where more than 820 million people go to bed hungry 6 whilst over 670 million adults are obese 7 .

Expanding food production without exerting more pressure on natural resources; where land and use of inputs are associated with environmental degradation and 1/3 of food produced is lost or wasted globally8..

In addition to overcoming the triple challenge, it has become critical that we monitor and manage the growing environmental impacts of our current food systems, which account for over 30% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions9 and are the leading cause of ecosystem degradation and biodiversity loss10. We believe, as was stressed by world leaders at COP2711, that we need to work together to build more secure, sustainable and resilient food systems and overcome these challenges.

Why it matters Food systems12 are challenged with ensuring food security and nutrition, supporting farmers' livelihoods, and reducing their reliance on natural resources. As well, they contribute over 30%13 of global GHG emissions, exacerbating the climate and nature crisis.

Ambition Contribute to secure, resilient, and sustainable food systems that provide access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food, and minimise food loss and food waste across our value chain.

Targets Advocate for secure, resilient, and sustainable food system solutions and form or join alliances supporting systems-level change

Continue to deliver high performance food processing technology and packaging solutions that play a role in giving more people access to safe and nutritious food, and in reducing food loss and waste

Reduce food waste of our best practice processing lines by 50% by 2030 compared to 2019

Tetra Pak's role

The complex nature of our value chain includes a wide range of actors involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages, all of whom are affected by these challenges - thus we have a role in transforming food systems through developing new food processing technologies and packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of the food industry. At Tetra Pak, we are committed to the action tracks of the UN Food Systems14, and we are contributing to its objectives by working with our customers, NGOs, governments, and other stakeholders to (1) increase access to safe, nutritious food; (2) reduce food loss and waste; and (3) build sustainable food value chains.

By providing aseptic processing and packaging technology that protects the quality and safety of perishable foods and extends their shelf life, we can help reduce food loss and waste and improve access to safe, nutritious food, even in remote areas or countries with insufficient cold chains. We are committed to building sustainable food value chains that improve the livelihoods of farmers, reduce the environmental impact of our value chain, and, ultimately, help provide healthy and nutritious diets to the global community. Overall, we can help create more secure, sustainable, and resilient food systems that can help withstand shocks and disruptions, benefitting both people and the environment.

Feeding the world's growing population, while protecting the planet is possible. If all stakeholders come together and deliver meaningful change, we can provide nutritious food to eight billion people every day. We need food packaging to deliver perishable foods safely to people around the world. At the same time, such packaging needs to consider not only post-use recycling but also the climate impact of the materials used, and the operation of the entire value chain. If we do not balance all these areas simultaneously, we risk solving one problem while creating another. Ola Elmqvist, Executive Vice President Packaging Solutions, Tetra Pak

Read more here

Our progress in 2022

Increase access to safe, nutritious food

Food innovation

Food processing and packaging can be an enabler for healthy diets through technologies that enhance nutrient content and advance plant-based alternatives. At Tetra Pak, we are collaborating with innovative start-ups in food production to provide them with opportunities to trial large-scale production, validate their results, and understand the needs and challenges in the markets they want to operate in.

Whole soya processing method increasing nutrients

We developed a breakthrough 'whole soya' processing method for soya drinks resulting in a product which is composed of 1.2% fibre compared to 0.26% for traditional, extracted soyabean drinks15. The method uses the entire soyabean during the production process and leads to a higher yield and therefore lower raw material cost per litre of product. It also enables low to no okara16 taste which has been a barrier for some consumers, due to its taste. This innovation paves the way for a multitude of new products and presents commercial opportunities for yoghurt, spreads, ice cream, and meal replacements.

READ MORE

New plant-based ambient vegan yoghurt alternatives offer convenience

We have supported the development of plant-based, ambient yoghurt alternatives ('vegurts') by CHr. Hansen and CP Kelco, two global ingredient suppliers. These yogurt alternatives offer convenience and can help enable healthy diets. Our Product Development Centre (PDC) in Lund validated the concept in our pilot plant in Sweden, providing full-service factory-scale line-ups and industry experience.

READ MORE

School feeding programmes

School Feeding Programmes improve children's health, increase school attendance, and stimulate agricultural development. Since 1962, we have supported our customers and collaborated with governments, NGOs, the UN and international development aid agencies to provide technical assistance in programme organisation, implementation, evaluation, environmental education, and advise on food safety and quality controls in schools by sharing global best practices.

In Kenya, over 650,000 children under five years old living in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) region are acutely malnourished17. The ASAL region also has a high number of children not attending school. In 2022, we collaborated with Ingredion, DSM, Jetlak Foods Limited, and the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya to provide the newly developed Super Porridge, a liquid readyto-drink cereal-based product, to 5,000 children across three counties in the pilot programme. The product is highly fortified with 15 micronutrients including vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, zinc, and iron. This initiative aims to reduce malnutrition rates by 50% and the poverty index by 25% by 2026 and improve school attendance rates.

READ MORE

We greatly value being part of this School Feeding Programme and working together in collaboration with all the stakeholders is highly important for Ingredion. We are delighted to see that the children appreciate both the texture and the taste of Super Porridge which has been developed at our idea lab facility in Nairobi, Kenya. After all, if it does not taste good the children will not drink it - no matter how nutritious it is. Kennedy Ouma,

Business Director, Africa & Middle East, Ingredion

Reduce food loss and waste

Avoiding food loss and waste

Food processing technologies and packaging solutions can help curb losses by extending the shelf life of food and reducing the risk of spoilage.

By collaborating with Fresh Start, a leading food technology incubator that works with a portfolio of start-ups, we are looking to provide technical solutions to some of the challenges facing global food systems such as food safety, availability and waste.

Reducing and transforming food waste

We are supporting customers with our technology to enable the recovery and reusing of edible biomass, and currently wasted low-value side streams, to create new sources of raw materials for food production and processing.

Valorising low-value side streams into a plant-based beverage

We have taken steps in the last year to make the food and beverage industry more circular by developing a technology to transform Brewer's Spent Grain (BSG)18 into a plant-based beverage. This is part of our overall approach to innovate in similar methods in other food and beverage categories to valorise residues and waste from food production.

We are also working on using connected technology and other innovations to further minimise food loss in our production and customer filling lines.

READ MORE

Build sustainable food value chains 19

Dairy Hubs

Through our Dairy Hub model, we link smallholder farmers with dairy processors to help build sustainable local dairy value chains20, securing a long-term supply of locally produced quality milk in emerging economies without raising the costs of collection. We provide technical training to Extension Service Officers21 to improve farm management and milk production, as well as farmers to help them improve profitability and grow their businesses.

In 2022, the Dairy Hub projects involved 43,939 farmers (96.2% of which are smallholders) that have delivered milk to food and beverage manufacturers. Since 2011, when we introduced the first Dairy Hub project, we have reached 67,808 farmers (97% of which are smallholders) and we currently have 22 Dairy Hub projects, four of which are new this year.

In the Dominican Republic, we are supporting our customer Coopesur, a co-operative with around 800 farmers/ members, and Agampta, an association of dairy farmers, to secure a stable supply of local high-quality milk. Their yield improvements in 2022 are as follows:

For Coopesur, the reference farms with an 15% average increase in milk production/ farm increased compared to baseline. Likewise, productivity per cow (L/cow/day) and per hectare (L/ha/day) increased by 8% and 14.6%, respectively.

For Agampta, milk production increased on average by 21.4% in the reference farms compared to baseline. Likewise, productivity per cow (L/cow/day) and per hectare (L/ha/day) increased by 13% and 21%, respectively.

READ MORE

What's next?

Learn more about what is next for Tetra Pak here.

