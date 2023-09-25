Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (OTCQB: TARGF) ("Taurus" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") to provide digital media and capital markets communications services to the Company. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with online communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its projects. The nature and platform of the promotional activity will be digital communications on the Senergy website social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. In consideration for these services, Taurus Gold Corp. has agreed to pay Senergy Cad$25,000 for up to a one-month period commencing October 1st, 2023, and ending October 31st 2023. The engagement of Senergy may be extended by mutual consent of the Company and Senergy. Aleem Fidai, Founder and CEO of Senergy maybe contacted regarding Taurus Gold Corp at 778-772-6740 or aleem@senergy.capital. Company website and address are www.senergy.capital and 1122 Mainland Street Unit 228, Vancouver BC.

To the Company's knowledge, Senergy does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Taurus Gold Corp. or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About the Charlotte Property

The Charlotte property lies in the Dawson Range portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. The region is characterized by gold veins and breccia, as well as copper-gold porphyry mineralization. The Property consists of 139 full or fractional quartz mineral claims and mineral leases that cover an area totalling 2,357.1 hectares (approximately 23 km2). All but two of the mineral claims are contiguous. Other active mineral projects in the Dawson Range area include Rockhaven Resources' Klaza Project, Triumph Gold's Freegold project and Granite Creek Copper's Carmacks project.

The Charlotte property is underlain by Devonian and older metaplutonic, metasedimentary, and metavolcanic rocks. Middle Cretaceous granodiorite and quartz-feldspar porphyry of the Dawson

Range phase of the Whitehorse Plutonic Suite, and middle Cretaceous andesite of the Mt. Nansen Group volcanic suite variably intrude the host rocks. There are several historical mineralized zones of interest on the Property, including the Huestis, Webber, and Flex precious metal vein systems in the southern part of the Charlotte property. A large stock of Late Cretaceous Casino Porphyry Suite located in the northwest part of the property hosts underexplored copper-molybdenum-gold mineralization.

Frank Lagiglia

President and Chief Executive Officer

frankl@taurusgold.ca

604-512-0972

Taurus Gold Corp.

For further information, please see www.taurusgold.ca or contact info@taurusgold.ca

Forward-looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as is expected or will continue or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results might; or will be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Taurus Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Although Taurus Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Taurus Gold disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181819