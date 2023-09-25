Evviva® Trattoria: Evviva Trattoria Opens Hanover Mass. Location

Modern Italian Restaurant's Latest Spot Serves Locally-Sourced Dishes and Ty Law's New Corvus Vodka

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria®, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine , opened its latest location in Hanover, Massachusetts at 1775 Washington Street. Led by award-winning Chef Anthony DePalma, director of operations for Evviva Trattoria, guests enjoy Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere. Offering a full bar with beer, wine and specialty cocktails, customers are now among the first to experience Corvus Vodka, the official vodka of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The premium spirit, developed and founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law, is also available at sister restaurant brands: 110 Grill®, Apex Entertainment® and the soon-to-open in Southern Florida Oar & Iron.



"When you enter our doors you're a guest, but we always hope you'll leave feeling like family," said Marcie Day, chief operating officer, Evviva Trattoria. "We're excited to join the Hanover community and bring them the tastiest locally-sourced dishes from our scratch kitchen."



The Hanover Mass. Evviva Trattoria location boasts 6,200 square feet of private dining space with a vibrant, flexible atmosphere that's ideal for any event from wedding rehearsal dinners to baby showers to corporate dinners and more. Accommodating large groups of guests with particular dining needs and preferences is made easy. Almost 100% of Evviva's core menu is either naturally gluten free or can be modified to be so. Plus, all Evviva locations feature an allergy-friendly scratch kitchen and a full bar featuring all three unique Corvus Vodka flavor profiles: Pure, Tropical and Grilled Pineapple.

"Great food and good times has always been my experience at Evviva," said Ty Law, founder, Corvus Vodka. "I'm proud to be their partner and bring my premium vodka to all guests looking to enjoy a premium craft cocktail."

Corvus Vodka is distilled 6 times and charcoal filtered for character and smoothness. The name Corvus is derived from the Latin word meaning black raven. Corvus symbolizes intelligence, knowledge, partnerships, guidance, insight and protection. A portion of sales from every bottle of Corvus Vodka goes to support the Pro Football Hall of Fame Assistance Fund.

Evviva Trattoria® in Hanover features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and outdoor patio with a fire pit. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, 7 days a week. For more information, including menus, private dining information and live music on the patio, please visit https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/

About Evviva Trattoria

With 7 locations across Massachusetts, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Hanover, Marlborough, Malden, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford, and Wrentham. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers almost 100% of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens, on designated equipment and only having management deliver allergy-safe dishes. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2012, Evviva Trattoria is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/

