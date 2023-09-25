Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation: Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Approve $4.75 Million Settlement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla of A Professional Law Corporation (APLC) represents Christopher Bailey in the civil rights lawsuit which culminated in a settlement of $4.75 Million dollars. The settlement is considered one of the largest settlements of a single plaintiff police beating case this year.

RE: Christopher Bailey v. County of Los Angeles, Deputies Kevin Walker, Shawn Groves, Luis Cano Robles, Jackson Hill, Matthew Seno, Joshua Parga

U.S. District Court, Central District (Case # 2L21-cv-05017-FLA-KS).

According to court documents and evidence found, 6 LA County Sheriff Deputies beat Christopher Bailey so brutally that he had to undergo 3 plastic surgeries to repair multiple fractures to face, including fractures to his eye orbitals and nose. There are more surgeries expected to repair multiple facial and dental fractures, including missing teeth. In addition, he has permanent vision impairment.

A bystander video discovered shows Bailey looking barely alive and saying, "I want to live."

This is allegedly one of the bloodiest and cruelest beatings by law enforcement of a Black citizen which took place on May 4, 2020.

At about 2 a.m., Mr. Bailey was driving home from work on Prairie Avenue near the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood. He worked for a private company that sorts mail for the U.S. Postal Service and therefore he was an essential worker, permitted to be out after curfew during the pandemic. A letter from his employer sits on his dashboard, identifying Mr. Bailey as an essential worker and gainfully employed. He was wearing his work uniform.

LA County Sheriff deputies Kevin Walker and Shawn Groves pulled Mr. Bailey over supposedly for speeding and straddling the lane (not staying within one lane). Mr. Bailey complied with all deputy directives and stepped out of the vehicle. After exiting his vehicle and according to deputy Walker's own police report, deputy Walker struck Mr. Bailey's face with a closed fist at least 27-32 times, supposedly because Mr. Bailey elbowed him and began resisting.

Several more deputies arrived and a total of 6 deputies, named in the lawsuit, pummeled Mr. Bailey face with closed fists, placed him in chokeholds, kneed him in the ribs, and attempted to hobble him. At one point, Mr. Bailey could hear a deputy say, "pull his pants down" and he felt tugging at his pants. Mr. Bailey's injuries included numerous taser burns on his lower stomach and near his groin area.

2 witnesses and a videorecording were discovered. The video captured the aftermath of the beating in which Christopher Bailey looked barely alive and was heard saying "I want to live" as he was lifted into an ambulance by paramedics. In an internal affairs investigation, one of the witnesses reported that when she arrived, she saw deputies kneeling on Mr. Bailey's back and shoulders and that Mr. Bailey was not resisting arrest.

Toni Jaramilla, who represents Mr. Bailey in the civil rights lawsuit, says "The settlement will bring some measure of justice that will help Mr. Bailey in his physical and mental recovery. However full justice would be the immediate termination and criminal prosecution of each and every sheriff deputy involved in causing Mr. Bailey's injuries."

Press Contact: Toni Jaramilla, Esq. (310) 551-3020 (office)

About Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation (APLC)

Toni Jaramilla is committed to achieving the best possible results for employees who have experienced discrimination in the workplace and for victims of civil rights violations. Serving clients throughout Los Angeles, her focus is on achieving positive social change for workers and targets of police abuse and racial injustice. Through zealous and ethical advocacy, lawyers at the firm have built a reputation for excellence in the practice of employment and labor law and civil rights. For more information, please call (310) 551-3020, or visit www.jaramilla.com . The office is located at 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

SOURCE: Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786365/los-angeles-county-board-of-supervisors-approve-475-million-settlement