Newark, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - ShibaDoge Devs officially announced their long awaited launchpad token GOLD. The tokens will all be listed on several leading crypto exchanges and will be initially distributed to the more than 600,000 social media followers and token holders.

The Gold Coin is an ethereum based token with a total supply of 21 million, the same supply of Bitcoin. It was launched on September 20th, 2023 by the same team that developed ShibaDoge Labs and its ecosystem of products. The team has a track record of successful launches for both cryptocurrencies and NFTs, having hit all time highs of more than $200 million in market cap as well as having generated more than $500 million in volume since the start of the project.

Moments after launch, the token skyrocketed, generating more than $5 million in volume in the first 24 hours. As of the time of this article, there are more than 1,250 holders and less than 4% of the total supply still available to purchase via uniswap (roughly 700k tokens out of the 21 million tokens initially slated). Their tokenomics and initial distribution allowed for 90% of the total supply to be available for purchase by the public market. The remaining 10% is earmarked for exchanges and community initiatives. Currently the token price ranges from $.10-$.30 and is trending as a top 10 coin on Dextools.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/181650_5ffa2beae4305843_001full.jpg

Their Medium article states one of the drivers for creating a meme coin around Gold:

"We thought long and hard about the type of token we wanted to be. Obviously, we wanted to continue our legacy within the memecoin space. But which meme? What would be something that is truly timeless? The thing about memes is that they come and go pretty quickly. But what about the memes that have stood the test of time? There are these moments in time and culture where an idea or phenomenon becomes a generational shift.

We believe Gold to be that meme. It's not the crypto digital culture you're used to, but it's already a part of your daily life in so many ways beyond the digital sphere. Gold is a universal language that has no borders and isn't dampened by politics. Wherever you are, whenever you are, Gold is something that will always be perceived as something of value. People want it and they are willing to do unbelievable things to get it."

The ShibaDoge Launchpad was originally designed and intended to help memecoin users participate in a safe "rug-free" environment where the primary utility is having fun and tokenizing cultural phenomenon. The team intends to leverage the backing, relationships, and credibility of the ShibaDoge ecosystem. The team has also said the number of tokens that will be launching on the launchpad are not capped, and are primarily driven by cultural trends, but the intention is to continue bringing fun, viral, and exciting launches to the space.

For more information about the project:

Contract Address: 0x089453742936dd35134383aee9d78bee63a69b01

Gold Coin Website: https://hodl.gold

Gold Telegram: https://t.me/GoldCoinETH

Gold X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/GoldCoinETH

ShibaDoge Labs Website: https://realshibadoge.com

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Peter Benjamin

Email: Contact@realshibadoge.com

Location: Delaware, USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181650