Ocean Data Systems Launches Dream Report Professional Services

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Ocean Data Systems, creator of Dream Report®, the powerful and user-friendly software for reports, analytics, and dashboards, announces the launch of Dream Report Professional Services. Dream Report users can now benefit from a dedicated professional team that possesses the world's most in-depth technical knowledge and competence in Dream Report software

New Dream Report services include:

Project development

Technical audits and review of existing projects

Technical consulting and applying best practices

Development of custom reporting objects and custom communication drivers

Fundamental, advanced, and custom training programs

These and other customized initiatives offered by the newly formed services team will significantly increase user satisfaction by optimizing the value of their Dream Report software.

"Dream Report has long been supporting customers in a wide range of industries to automate their reporting systems for process efficiencies," says Alexander Mazal, CEO of Ocean Data Systems. "In response to manufacturers' reporting requirements that today are consistently evolving in this digital age, we are excited to support users to do more with their applications of Dream Report, such as boosting productivity, meeting compliance, and enhancing performance monitoring."

"In heading up this new professional services initiative, I can say for certain that no one knows Dream Report better than we do. We are particularly proud of all the testimonials we've received from our channel and customers alike," says Richard Kaye, Vice President of Business Development, Ocean Data Systems.

The professional services team is comprised of experts with in-depth regulatory and compliance expertise. Training and project consulting experts draw on an extensive knowledge base of product use cases, technical hints, and best practices. Direct access to Dream Report R&D will also give users a faster path to key technology experts, who can solve complexities and challenges in reporting. The Dream Report Services project development team members, experienced with a wide variety of automation platforms and product implementations, will deliver unique insights on how to achieve specific and customized requirements that drive ROI.

Meet members of the Dream Report Professional Services team in person at several shows and events where Ocean Data Systems will be exhibiting.

About Ocean Data Systems

Dream Report®, by Ocean Data Systems, is the world's leading user-friendly, programming-free, complete reporting solution for industrial automation. Dream Report can access real-time, historical and alarm data from most automation products (PLC, HMI/SCADA, Historians, etc.) and automatically generates and e-distributes reports, along with browser-based ad hoc reporting and dashboarding. Extensive use of web technologies enables users to easily build an interactive dynamic web reporting application without development skills. With its interactive web portal, batch reporting, SPC, ISA 18.2 Alarm KPIs, FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, and many other integrated metrics for industrial and process reporting, no other reporting solution offers the range of features and functionality demanded by most industries.

For more information on Dream Report Professional Services, please visit www.dreamreport.net.

