Hakes Brothers to Introduce Paseo Del Este 8: A New Chapter in El Paso's Premier Living

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Hakes Brothers, a prominent Southwest homebuilder, is delighted to announce the expansion of the renowned Paseo Del Este community by introducing Paseo Del Este 8, an enchanting new El Paso, Texas, neighborhood. This addition to the Paseo Del Este master-planned community marks a significant milestone in Hakes Brothers' dedication to delivering top-quality homes and vibrant communities to "Sun City" residents.





Paseo Del Este 8 offers fresh opportunities for families seeking a modern and picturesque living environment in the heart of El Paso. This new section of the community caters to the needs and desires of today's homeowners.

Proximity to Socorro School District: Education Excellence at Your Doorstep

Paseo Del Este 8's standout feature is its proximity to the esteemed Socorro School District, renowned for academic excellence. Families in this dynamic community have easy access to outstanding educational facilities, ensuring their children receive a top-notch education close to home. Hakes Brothers takes pride in advancing the local educational landscape by integrating schools into this exciting neighborhood.

Amenities for Every Generation

Paseo Del Este 8 is thoughtfully designed for residents of all ages, featuring green spaces, landscaped parks, and recreational areas for family bonding, children's play, and adult relaxation.

Additionally, residents enjoy well-designed walking trails, a dedicated dog park, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a refreshing swimming pool, and a clubhouse for socializing, ensuring something enjoyable for every family member.

Exceptional Homes for Discerning Homeowners

?Hakes Brothers' reputation for seamlessly blending timeless design with contemporary features continues with Paseo Del Este 8. Spacious, beautifully designed residences offer the perfect backdrop for family moments. Homebuyers can expect top-notch craftsmanship, energy efficiency, and modern home technology.

Prime Location with Easy Access

Paseo Del Este 8 provides convenient access to major highways, shopping centers, dining options, and recreational destinations in El Paso, making commuting, shopping, and cultural exploration effortless.

Schedule a Visit Today

Paseo Del Este 8 isn't just a neighborhood; it's a thriving community where families can grow, learn, and thrive. Experience the charm and convenience of this exciting section of Paseo Del Este by scheduling a visit to our model homes.

For more information and updates about Paseo Del Este 8, visit our website: hakesbrothers.com.

Join us in celebrating the expansion of El Paso's premier community, Paseo Del Este, with Paseo Del Este 8. Hakes Brothers continues to set the standard for exceptional living in the Sun City, and we can't wait to welcome you home.

About Hakes Brothers

Hakes Brothers is a leading homebuilder known for constructing quality homes in thriving Southwest communities. We remain committed to providing exceptional homes that reflect our passion for design, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Contact Information:

Christopher Ashley

VP Corporate Marketing

chris.ashley@hakesbrothers.com

980-225-3948

SOURCE: Hakes Brothers LLC

